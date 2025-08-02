Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,916,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511,198 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $145,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of MLI stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.02. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 17.48%. Mueller Industries’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,865.98. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,095.88. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

