Mullooly Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,244,000 after acquiring an additional 107,163 shares during the period.

BATS ITA opened at $195.94 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $198.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

