Mullooly Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,558,000. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 0.2% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Pimco Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 77.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $88.95 and a twelve month high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

