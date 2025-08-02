Mullooly Asset Management Inc. Invests $417.84 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,520,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,842,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 5.2% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 842.6% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 220,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 78,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $305.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $314.84. The firm has a market cap of $501.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.