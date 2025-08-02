Mullooly Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,787,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $709,778,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 8.8% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJR opened at $108.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

