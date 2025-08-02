Mullooly Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,568 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 118.4% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $237.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.75. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $250.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

