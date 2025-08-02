Mullooly Asset Management Inc. Takes $502.44 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,282,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,435,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,773,000 after acquiring an additional 946,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after purchasing an additional 510,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,013,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,181,000 after purchasing an additional 505,834 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $66.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
