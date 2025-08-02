Mullooly Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.0429 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.