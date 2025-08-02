Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MUR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Murphy Oil Stock Down 4.7%

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,974,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,461,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 210.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,610,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,565 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 72.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,685 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 29.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,633,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,178,000 after acquiring an additional 825,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,052,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,720 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $39.46.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.