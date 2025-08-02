NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. DA Davidson set a $33.00 target price on NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NAPCO Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price objective on NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.42. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

