Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Natera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Natera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Nutex Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Natera and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera -10.36% -18.29% -11.68% Nutex Health 10.76% 42.08% 11.80%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Natera has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natera and Nutex Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera 0 0 16 0 3.00 Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Natera presently has a consensus target price of $183.76, suggesting a potential upside of 36.55%. Nutex Health has a consensus target price of $262.50, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Nutex Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Natera.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natera and Nutex Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera $1.70 billion 10.83 -$190.43 million ($1.47) -91.55 Nutex Health $624.28 million 0.75 $52.18 million $11.89 7.06

Nutex Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natera. Natera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutex Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nutex Health beats Natera on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natera

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born. The company also provides Signatera, a ctDNA blood test for molecular residual disease assessment and surveillance of disease recurrence in patients previously diagnosed with cancer; Altera, a tissue based comprehensive genomic profiling test; Prospera to assess active rejection in patients who have undergone kidney, heart, and lung transplantation; and Renasight, a kidney gene panel test. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that enables laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the company's algorithms and bioinformatics to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of laboratory and distribution partners. It has a partnership agreement with BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize NGS-based genetic testing assays; and Foundation Medicine, Inc. to develop and commercialize personalized circulating tumor DNA monitoring assays. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

