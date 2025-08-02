National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:S Q1 Earnings

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of TSE S opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$55.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.

In related news, Director Leon Binedell bought 266,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,820.20. Insiders have purchased 445,000 shares of company stock worth $66,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sherritt International Corp is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba, and North America. Its segment includes Moa JV and Fort site, Metals Other, Power, and Technologies and Corporate. The Moa JV and Fort site segment includes the mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt.

