National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,890 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $170,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $86.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $89.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.45%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

