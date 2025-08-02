Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $30,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $262,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cfra set a $225.00 price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.43.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $223.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.22. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.61. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

