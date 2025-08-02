Natixis Advisors LLC Has $28.67 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 261.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,630 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $28,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $444.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $472.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.55%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

