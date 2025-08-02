Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $22,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 32.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $65.75.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

