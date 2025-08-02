Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

