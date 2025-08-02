Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 125,455 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,455 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 385,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 61,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $1,933,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $305.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.53 and a 200 day moving average of $289.00. The stock has a market cap of $501.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $314.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.