Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 44,398 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,398 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,710,000. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.