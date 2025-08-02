Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the period. Natural Gas Services Group accounts for about 2.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4,293.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Gas Services Group

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 433,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,016.60. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Down 3.3%

NGS stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $291.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Natural Gas Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Natural Gas Services Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

