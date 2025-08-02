Nebius Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 76,144 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof27% compared to the average daily volume of 59,919 call options.
Nebius Group Price Performance
NASDAQ NBIS opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -91.23 and a beta of 3.36. Nebius Group has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53.
Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter. Nebius Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 385 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on NBIS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $331,474,000. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. bought a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $73,782,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,822,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nebius Group Company Profile
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nebius Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.