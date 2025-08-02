Nebius Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 76,144 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof27% compared to the average daily volume of 59,919 call options.

Nebius Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -91.23 and a beta of 3.36. Nebius Group has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter. Nebius Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 385 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Arete Research upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $331,474,000. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. bought a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $73,782,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,822,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Stories

