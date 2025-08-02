Needham & Company LLC Increases V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $19.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VFC. Citigroup cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of V.F. and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

NYSE:VFC opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.00%.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 85,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,903.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 295,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,112.38. This represents a 40.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $602,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 280,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,398.10. This trade represents a 21.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 185,840 shares of company stock worth $2,198,403. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 94.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 61.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 481,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 182,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 11.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 46.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

