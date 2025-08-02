Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Price

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $730.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 24,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $749,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 173,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,780. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 23,486 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $854,655.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 123,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,269.82. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,226 shares of company stock worth $3,504,492 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,815,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

