Needham & Company LLC Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $70.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 0.71. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,859,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 470,602 shares in the company, valued at $25,930,170.20. This trade represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 128,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,324 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 541,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $23,582,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 655.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 131,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 113,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

