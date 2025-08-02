Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 4,544.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 103,252 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $284.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.95. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.60). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 329.54% and a negative net margin of 152.49%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

