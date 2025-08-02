Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 90.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,123,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 533,064 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 212.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $2,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Neogen by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,939,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,056 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOG stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. Neogen Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Aashima Gupta acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,981.25. This represents a 270.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

