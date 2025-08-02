NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewMarket

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $199,795.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,989.94. The trade was a 46.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $699.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.45. NewMarket Corporation has a 1-year low of $480.00 and a 1-year high of $743.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $685.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.32.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $698.51 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.25%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

