Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Holdings Raised by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,151 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $202,035.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,339.73. This trade represents a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $249,448.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,123.57. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,474 shares of company stock worth $3,666,988 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock opened at $184.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $192.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

