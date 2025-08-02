Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $219,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $84,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,842.25. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $146,907.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,715.25. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $184.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $192.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.86 and a 200-day moving average of $166.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

