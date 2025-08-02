Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Cut to Hold at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk cut shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

NXT has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nextracker from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Nextracker from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. Nextracker has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10.

In other Nextracker news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 419,959 shares in the company, valued at $27,297,335. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $320,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,744,400. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,476 shares of company stock valued at $12,169,880 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 56.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nextracker by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,874,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,977,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,630,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,833,000 after buying an additional 1,105,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,152,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,616,000 after buying an additional 244,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

