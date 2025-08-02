Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 80 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSL opened at $444.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $472.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.36. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.44.

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

