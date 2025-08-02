Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $772,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,003,000 after purchasing an additional 133,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,671,000 after buying an additional 103,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,347,000 after buying an additional 381,261 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 494,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,374,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,200,000 after acquiring an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $284.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

