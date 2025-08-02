Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Northeast Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.0% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.52% of Northeast Bancorp worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 87.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 98,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 45,893 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 40,145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $358,000.

NBN opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $763.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.05. Northeast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.74 and a 12 month high of $110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northeast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.46. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

