Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $116.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Northern Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.3%

NTRS stock opened at $127.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.03. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.