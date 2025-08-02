NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 32.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 9,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $238.39 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.42 and a 200 day moving average of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.