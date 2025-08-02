Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Nvni Group Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NVNI opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. Nvni Group has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nvni Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVNI. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nvni Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nvni Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nvni Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nvni Group in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nvni Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nvni Group

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

