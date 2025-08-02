NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. NWPX Infrastructure comprises approximately 2.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NWPX Infrastructure were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,029,000 after purchasing an additional 43,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 49,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NWPX Infrastructure alerts:

NWPX Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $400.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.02.

NWPX Infrastructure Company Profile

NWPX Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NWPX Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWPX Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.