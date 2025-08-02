NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $256.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NXPI opened at $209.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.91. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.