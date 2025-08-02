NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $256.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.05.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.8%
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.
Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors
In other news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
