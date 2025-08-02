ODDITY Tech (ODD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $237.44 million for the quarter.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ODDITY Tech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ODD opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 3.27. ODDITY Tech has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $79.18.

ODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ODDITY Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ODDITY Tech stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ODDITY Tech worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

