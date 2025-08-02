OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Shares Sold by Truffle Hound Capital LLC

Truffle Hound Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. OP Bancorp comprises about 2.4% of Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Truffle Hound Capital LLC owned 3.75% of OP Bancorp worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 880.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

OPBK stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $23.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 million. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 13.91%. Analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of OP Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.