Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $630.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (up previously from $482.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $581.00 price target (up from $512.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $524.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $489.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,743 shares of company stock valued at $27,520,933. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

