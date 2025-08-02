OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires Shares of 91,714 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of EPR Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,952.38. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 8.28. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $61.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 590.0%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.38%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

