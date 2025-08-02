OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $91.06 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $91,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,660,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 640.7% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 41,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 35,829 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $82.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $86.09. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.77.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.5599 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

