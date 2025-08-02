Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,538 Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $14.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on DVAX. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
Dynavax Technologies Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
