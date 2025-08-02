Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 131,200.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 166,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,606,000 after purchasing an additional 166,625 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,587,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,023,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,870,000 after buying an additional 51,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $866,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total value of $864,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,335,010.65. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,450. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $418.08 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a 52-week low of $408.42 and a 52-week high of $623.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $508.86 and its 200-day moving average is $552.72.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $618.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CHE. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHE

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.