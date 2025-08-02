Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,910,000 after buying an additional 279,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Novanta by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,504,000 after buying an additional 59,986 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 457,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,850,000 after buying an additional 41,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $48,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT opened at $120.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 1.48. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $186.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.34 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Further Reading

