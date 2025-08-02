Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 73.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 184.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of MWA stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Announces Dividend

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.30 million. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Insider Transactions at MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $389,160.20. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $181,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

