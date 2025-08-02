Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 780 Shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 19,500.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Kadant by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 23.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $323.47 on Friday. Kadant Inc has a 12-month low of $281.30 and a 12-month high of $429.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.93.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 15.14%.

Kadant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.