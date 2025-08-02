Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repligen by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,136,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,027,165,000 after buying an additional 743,815 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,543,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,176,000 after acquiring an additional 122,595 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Repligen by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 918,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,227,000 after acquiring an additional 594,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 7.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 625,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,574,000 after purchasing an additional 43,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $193.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.45.

RGEN stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -475.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Repligen Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $182.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $182.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.62 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

