Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,322 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 92.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $93.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average is $102.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.